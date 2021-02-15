Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.33 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.52 billion and $2.33 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $21.50 or 0.00044360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,396.58 or 0.99875517 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00102684 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013074 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,205,993 coins and its circulating supply is 210,421,390 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

