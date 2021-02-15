Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Boosted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST opened at $352.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.