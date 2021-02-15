Costello Asset Management INC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 417,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

