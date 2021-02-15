Costello Asset Management INC Buys 8,011 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.9% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA remained flat at $$53.23 during midday trading on Monday. 856,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $243.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

