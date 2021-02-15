Costello Asset Management INC Buys Shares of 5,550 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

UL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.05. 127,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

