Costello Asset Management INC Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,510. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.02.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

