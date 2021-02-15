Costello Asset Management INC Purchases 2,561 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 0.8% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.