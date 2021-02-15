Costello Asset Management INC Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 519,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.21. 194,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

