County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. County Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

