Cowa LLC Buys Shares of 298 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,850.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,675.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

