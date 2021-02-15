Cowa LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.85. The company had a trading volume of 127,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $254.17.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

