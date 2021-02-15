Cowa LLC Makes New $718,000 Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

