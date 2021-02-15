Cowa LLC Purchases New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 479.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 317,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,279. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.88.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,085 shares of company stock worth $94,387,978. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

