Cowa LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 387,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

