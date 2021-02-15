Creative Planning Acquires 1,092 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 3.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEQP. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

