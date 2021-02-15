Creative Planning Buys 1,225 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000.

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $18.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

