Creative Planning Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $299.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.72 and a 200-day moving average of $272.55. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $168.40 and a one year high of $299.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

