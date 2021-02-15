Creative Planning Has $360,000 Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,005,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 325,765 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,475,000 after buying an additional 180,570 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 152,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $62.47 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,190 shares of company stock valued at $531,393. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.