Creative Planning Purchases 510 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Celanese were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $132.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.10. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $140.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

