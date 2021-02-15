Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,709,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 656,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 82,121 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 607,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

