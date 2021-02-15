Creative Planning Sells 3,446 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in GoodRx by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

GoodRx stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.