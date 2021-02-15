Cred (LBA) Price Reaches $0.0048

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Cred coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Cred has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cred has traded 90.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00066534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.54 or 0.00956153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00052655 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.40 or 0.05073609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018039 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.