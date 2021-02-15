Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give The Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $193.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $210.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $347.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.19.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

