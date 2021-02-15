Credit Suisse Group Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $139.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $141.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FMC. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.19.

Shares of FMC opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FMC by 69.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 134,760 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 251.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

