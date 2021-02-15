Credit Suisse Group Raises ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $98.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALXO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.60.

ALXO opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,390,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,740,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,287,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

