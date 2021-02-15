Credit Suisse Group Reiterates CHF 430 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 406.54.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.