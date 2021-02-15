Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target boosted by Truist from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $31.11 on Friday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

