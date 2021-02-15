Critical Contrast: Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) & Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -688.07% -159.14% -97.30% Vivos N/A N/A -1,120.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Obalon Therapeutics and Vivos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Vivos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 11.37 -$23.68 million N/A N/A Vivos $10,000.00 3,554.21 -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Vivos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obalon Therapeutics.

Summary

Vivos beats Obalon Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated. The company was founded on January 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.