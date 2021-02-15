Critical Survey: SOS (NYSE:SOS) versus Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get SOS alerts:

This table compares SOS and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 21.64% 18.98% 6.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOS and Walker & Dunlop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $46.65 million 1.04 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $817.22 million 3.83 $173.37 million $5.45 18.41

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Risk & Volatility

SOS has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SOS and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 1 3 0 2.75

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $90.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.66%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than SOS.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats SOS on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services; and short-term and senior secured debt financing products. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.