CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) PT Raised to $33.00

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $968.71 million, a P/E ratio of -65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. CryoLife has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that CryoLife will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

