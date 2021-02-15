CSFB Raises Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$26.00

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 target price (up previously from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.58 and a 1 year high of C$26.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

