CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

CCLP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,838. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 35.5% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 260,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

