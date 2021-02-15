Curio Market Cap Hits $1.70 Million (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Curio token can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded 129.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $155,261.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.10 or 0.00963363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.50 or 0.05204156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018518 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Curio Token Profile

CUR is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com.

Buying and Selling Curio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

