CUTcoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $167.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $167.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042557 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00303480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002467 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013502 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 133,109,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,109,448 tokens. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

