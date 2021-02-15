CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,478,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,805,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.07% of CVS Health worth $6,316,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,082,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,675 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 317,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

