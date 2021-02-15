Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Financial Comparison

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytosorbents and SeaSpine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $24.95 million 19.69 -$19.27 million ($0.60) -18.97 SeaSpine $159.08 million 3.13 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -8.71

Cytosorbents has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -30.45% -34.37% -19.74% SeaSpine -27.32% -24.38% -19.64%

Volatility and Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cytosorbents and SeaSpine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 6 0 3.00 SeaSpine 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.74%. SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.17%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Cytosorbents on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. The company also develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, a development-stage extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company has development and licensing agreement with restor3d, Inc. to develop 3D-printed interbody devices. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

