D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 817,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $82.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

