DA Davidson Raises 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $55.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 2U’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. Research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 2,978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

