DA Davidson Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $395.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $373.00.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $474.79 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $475.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,341 shares of company stock worth $27,299,529. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

