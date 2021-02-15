Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $80.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

