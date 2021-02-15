Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

CTAS opened at $342.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

