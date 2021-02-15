Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lear by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lear by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Lear by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of LEA opened at $159.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

