Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,095 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

