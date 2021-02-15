Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,530 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $43.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

