DAOstack One Day Trading Volume Reaches $165,582.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $165,582.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,337.15 or 0.99691556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00050051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00099191 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

