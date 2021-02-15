Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $257.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.00.

DASTY opened at $231.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.47. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $232.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dassault Systèmes (DASTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.