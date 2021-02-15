Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. 59,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,648. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

