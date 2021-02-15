Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Short Interest Down 30.1% in January

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 14th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWLD traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $34.84. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,117. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter.

