DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 26.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 20.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.5% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 250,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

