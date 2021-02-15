DEAPcoin Hits Market Cap of $6.58 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $6.58 million and $1.39 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00270786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00080604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00087625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00090887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $195.35 or 0.00405512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00185438 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

